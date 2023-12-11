MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Sold by Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lowered its position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340,000 shares during the quarter. MaxCyte makes up about 5.8% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 5,302.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.
MaxCyte Price Performance
Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $502.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXCT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,362.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,550 shares of company stock worth $187,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
