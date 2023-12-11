Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

MA stock opened at $412.16 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

