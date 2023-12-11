Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49,755 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 72.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Castellan Group bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $207.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

