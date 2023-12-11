Loop Media (LPTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Loop Media Stock Up 37.3 %

Shares of LPTV stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Loop Media has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Loop Media by 6,955.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Loop Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Media during the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Media during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Loop Media by 86.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

