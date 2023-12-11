Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.02 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

