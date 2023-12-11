Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for 9.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $348,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $270.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.