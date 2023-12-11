Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 723,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151,774 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for about 2.4% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $90,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Lennar Trading Up 1.5 %

LEN opened at $139.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.19. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

