Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,813 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Lantheus worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,299 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

