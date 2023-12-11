Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1,491.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $144.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

