J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) & C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Head-To-Head Comparison

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 2.13% 32.74% 8.12% J.B. Hunt Transport Services 5.89% 20.17% 9.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 7 7 3 0 1.76 J.B. Hunt Transport Services 0 8 8 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $89.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus target price of $198.74, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Given J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe J.B. Hunt Transport Services is more favorable than C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $18.44 billion 0.53 $940.52 million $3.25 26.00 J.B. Hunt Transport Services $14.81 billion 1.30 $969.35 million $7.42 25.15

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C.H. Robinson Worldwide. J.B. Hunt Transport Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C.H. Robinson Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays out 75.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. J.B. Hunt Transport Services pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

J.B. Hunt Transport Services beats C.H. Robinson Worldwide on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also provides customs brokerage services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 96,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and ocean and air carriers. In addition, the company is involved in the buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it offers transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. The company provides its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions. It operates 115,150 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its chassis fleet of 95,553 units; and manages a fleet of 6,081 company-owned tractors, 615 independent contractor trucks, and 7,972 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 12,328 company-owned trucks, 570 customer-owned trucks, and 1 contractor trucks. The company also operates 23,354 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 4,968 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment provides freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload, as well as dry-van and intermodal solutions; an online multimodal marketplace; and logistics management for customers to outsource the transportation functions. The FMS segment offers delivery services through 1,506 company-owned trucks, 303 customer-owned trucks, and 20 independent contractor trucks; and 1,297 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 316 customer-owned trailers. The JBT segment provides dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors and trailers operating over roads and highways through 620 company-owned tractors and 14,718 company-owned trailers. It also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, such as general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

