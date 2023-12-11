Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 35.5% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Equinix by 87.0% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,922,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $801.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $758.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.92 and a 12-month high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.