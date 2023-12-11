Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 851 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,551 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.6% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 24,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $147.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $157.76.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

