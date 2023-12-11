Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $91,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Toro stock opened at $84.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.62.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

