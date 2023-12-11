Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $69,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 61.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $103.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.54.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.46.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

