Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 641 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $129.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $98.05 and a 1 year high of $138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

