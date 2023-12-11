Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 1,462 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,550,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,244,000 after buying an additional 555,572 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NYSE:FTI opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -236.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

