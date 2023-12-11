Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DAR opened at $47.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

