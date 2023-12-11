Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 2.2 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

