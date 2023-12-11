Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $64.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.