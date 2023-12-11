Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $553.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $524.60 and a 200-day moving average of $504.43. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

