Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,390 shares of company stock worth $8,477,083. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

