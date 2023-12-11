Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 796.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after buying an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,361,000 after buying an additional 302,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.84.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,346,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,346,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $8,713,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,084,797 shares in the company, valued at $157,534,220.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,780 shares of company stock valued at $78,587,322 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $140.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

