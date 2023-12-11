Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

F opened at $11.01 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.