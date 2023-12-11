Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $79,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

NYSE GM opened at $33.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

