Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 239.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 102,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 37.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 158,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 43,317 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $3,396,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.10 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

