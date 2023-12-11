Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $68,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 246.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Brunswick by 62.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Price Performance

BC opened at $84.70 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.