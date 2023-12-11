Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $139,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in ServiceNow by 233.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $699.08 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $701.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

