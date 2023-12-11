Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $64,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $147.70 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

