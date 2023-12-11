Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 357.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

PB stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.81.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

