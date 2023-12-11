Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.01 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

