Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 180.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,343,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $840.14 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $812.86 and a 200-day moving average of $788.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.