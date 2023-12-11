Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 151.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,437,000 after acquiring an additional 231,506 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $227,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.9 %

TOL opened at $92.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.