Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 502 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1,004.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,659 shares of company stock worth $4,445,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

