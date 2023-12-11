iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 2.21% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYZ. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,090,000 after buying an additional 944,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,682,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,590,000 after buying an additional 845,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 633.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 208,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 596.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 160,632 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 602.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 141,802 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IYZ opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $364.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.