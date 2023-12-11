iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 910.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $72.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $73.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

