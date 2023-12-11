Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 383.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.26% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

