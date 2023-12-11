Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $58,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $310.42 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

