Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $43.64 Average PT from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $36.00 on Monday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at $668,896,863.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $97,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,146,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,896,863.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $37,967.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,646.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,716,150 shares of company stock worth $105,678,351 over the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

