Insider Selling: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells 9,162 Shares of Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at C$81.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$75.89 and a 1 year high of C$94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.4530444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$90.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.