Insider Buying: XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Buys 62,163 Shares of Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Philip Shepherd acquired 62,163 shares of XP Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £9,946.08 ($12,562.94).

Shares of LON XPF opened at GBX 15.51 ($0.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.02. The company has a market cap of £27.07 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.30. XP Factory Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 23.80 ($0.30).

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

