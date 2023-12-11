Insider Buying: Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Acquires A$12,660.00 in Stock

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLTGet Free Report) insider Daniel Foggo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,660.00 ($8,384.11).

  • On Monday, December 4th, Daniel Foggo purchased 12,000 shares of Plenti Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,228.00 ($18,031.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,733.49, a quick ratio of 55.39 and a current ratio of 64.82.

Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. The company offers personal, car, wedding, legal fee, motorcycle, and dental loans; green, holiday, debt consolidation, and EV loans, as well as engages in auto refinancing activities. It also offers automotive and renewable energy related loans.

