Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 534.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 103,263 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Ingredion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Ingredion stock opened at $106.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

