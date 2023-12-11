Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 136.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

