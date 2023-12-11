Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,587 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Illumina by 57.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 86.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $112.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

