IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,302 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 25 LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,477,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.