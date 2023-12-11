IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.8 %

DG stock opened at $127.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.57. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

