IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 9,244 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $49.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

