IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $112.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

