IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CMI opened at $230.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

