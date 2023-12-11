IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,069 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $392,142,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Enbridge by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

